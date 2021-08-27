“We’re thrilled to be partnering with IRL for their first post lockdown event!” – Kiara Jordan to perform at IRL, thanks to our live act partner Music Gateway

There’s just under three weeks to go until IRL on September 16th! Not that we’re counting, of course…

There’s so many reasons why we’re looking forward to heading down to Waterloo in September – not to mention the opportunity to once again host the games industry, as we all catch up after a long time apart.

And thanks to our friends at Music Gateway, we’ll all get to enjoy the musical stylings of Kiara Jordan, who is our live act for the evening.

As we look forward to the evening, we reached out to Music Gateway to share their excitement too.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with IRL for their first post lockdown event! One of our talented new additions to Music Gateway’s independent sync roster, singer-songwriter Kiara Jordan, will be performing her mellow Indie Pop songs on the night making it one to remember!”

Today we’re launching tickets sales for our IRL event on September 16th. IRL is an entirely new MCV/DEVELOP industry event. It’s been a long time since we’ve all been able to gather en masse and we think late mid September will be the right time for such a gathering.

This is not the MCV/DEVELOP Awards. Instead IRL will be a more casual, more inclusive event, designed so that anyone and everyone in the industry can attend, meet colleagues, network, and applaud the efforts that have been made by so many over the last year and more.

Further details about IRL can be found here, or head to the MCV/DEVELOP IRL website to get your tickets, and we’ll see you in September!