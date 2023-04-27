Whitethorn Games has appointed Britt Dye as its chief accessibility officer

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Britt Dye has taken on a new role as the first chief accessibility officer at Whitethorn Games.

Whitethorn Games is the publisher of a library of low-stress indie games that include the likes of Calico, Lake, and Wytchwood.

Her new executive-level position at the studio is also one of the first roles of its type in the video game industry, and the firm says it is part of its continued commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in gaming. With Dye’s appointment, Whitethorn Games’ executive branch is now 75% women-led.

Dye first joined Whitethorn Games back in 2021, and was already instrumental in ensuring that all of Whitethorn’s software met if not exceeded current industry accessibility standards in her previous position as its accessibility and usability specialist. In her new role she will continue to champion in-house initiatives and further drive the company’s mission of making gaming experiences accessible to everyone.

She is also well known for sharing knowledge with the games industry, both at events like GAConf 2022, Bootcamp de Diversidade and LibCon, and in her contributions to games industry media outlets like GameDeveloper.

“I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished in terms of accessibility at Whitethorn Games,” said Dye. “However, I recognize that we have a long way to go. We are constantly learning and growing as a company in this space, and I am excited to see what new research, community feedback, and learning we’ve gained through collaboration with accessibility-focused organisations we can implement in the years to come.”

“We believe that gaming should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their abilities or background,” added Dr. Matthew White, CEO of Whitethorn Games. “By appointing Britt Dye as our Chief Accessibility Officer, we’re taking a significant step forward in our mission to make gaming a more inclusive and enjoyable experience for all.”