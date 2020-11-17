Wiggin acquires digital entertainment practice Purewal & Partners

Share Facebook

Two of the top names in games law have joined forces today, with Wiggin announcing the acquisition of Purewal & Partners. The two firms have long represented a significant chunk of the industry between them, and together they should be able to serve their clients better still.

Purewal and Partners founder, Jas Purewal, will join Wiggin’s digital entertainment practice as a partner, alongside his team.

Purewal said: “I’m delighted that the work I began several years ago to build a firm dedicated to providing top-tier legal and business advice to the digital entertainment sector has a new home at Wiggin. Given our shared focus on the creative and digital industries, commitment to excellence and entrepreneurial spirit, this is undoubtedly a great fit.”

John Banister, CEO, Wiggin stated: “We are very excited to welcome Jas Purewal and his team to our digital entertainment practice. This acquisition marks the latest success in Wiggin’s strategic growth and reinforces our global expertise and leadership across the digital entertainment sector and more widely.”

A statement noted: “Founded in 2014, Purewal & Partners operates at the forefront of the digital entertainment industry, specialising in the fast-growing video games, esports and digital broadcast sectors. The team is renowned for advising game developers (from indies to major studios) and publishers on commercial, IP and regulatory matters.

“Prior to founding his eponymous firm, Purewal spent over a decade working for international law firms such as Osborne Clarke and Olswang, based in London as well as Silicon Valley. He is ranked as a ‘Band 1’ advisor by Chambers & Partners and, as co-author of the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s textbook on the topic, he is a leading global authority on digital entertainment law. Purewal is also a board member of the National Videogame Museum, an advisory board member at the UK’s National Film and TV School and BAFTA member.”