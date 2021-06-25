Windows 11 to feature Game Pass integration

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Microsoft has revealed details about the upcoming Windows 11, promising that it will be “the best Windows ever for gaming.”

The company is continuing its aggressive Game Pass push, with the service being built in to Windows 11 via the Xbox App, making access to Game Pass “easier than ever.”

Additionally, as it was recently announced, cloud gaming will be added directly into the Xbox app on PC, allowing users to stream Xbox Game Pass titles even on an entry-level PC.

Game Pass isn’t the only Xbox feature being integrated into Windows 11 either. Windows 11 will also be introducing Auto HDR and DirectStorage.

Auto HDR automatically applies HDR enhancements to games built on DirectX 11 or higher that previously only leveraged SDR. DirectStorage meanwhile reduces loading times by allowing games to quickly load assets to the graphics card without bogging down the CPU. Both Auto HDR and DirectStorage were first seen in the Xbox Series X and S.

It was also announced that Windows 11 will support Android Apps, with users able to move them around like any other type of window.