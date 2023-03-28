WINGS has announced the ELEVATE 2023 Mobile Game Accelerator

Share Facebook

WINGS has announced that the ELEVATE Game Accelerator will return in 2023.

WINGS is a diversity investment fund, and the WINGS ELEVATE Game Accelerator programme helps 10 teams of marginalised gender developers from around the world to get their prototype ready to pitch over a four month period. During the program, development teams will also receive milestone-based financial stipends.

This year’s WINGS Game Accelerator program will be sponsored by Netflix, and will focus on mobile games. It will be delivered by Code Coven, as it has been in the past. As well as getting help to get their prototypes pitch-ready, developers on the program will receive guidance, mentorship and coaching, as well as widen their networks of industry connections and developer support.

The ELEVATE 2023 Mobile Game Accelerator will run between August 28, 2023 and December 15, 2023. Those that would like to be considered for the program must apply before April 28, 2023.

“We are proud to announce the 2023 edition of the WINGS ELEVATE program, supported by Netflix and Code Coven. Our mission at Wings is to fund games from diverse creators, but we often meet teams with great potential that are not ready to pitch their games. This is why we created this program, to provide them with incubation and mentoring.” said Eliana Oikawa, COO of WINGS.

“We believe the most inspiring and successful games of tomorrow will come from teams with great diversity, and by creating opportunities like ELEVATE we can help bring their voices to the market.”

“We are excited to be once again partnering with WINGS, and to start a new partnership with Netflix, whose support to tell marginalised peoples’ stories has been felt throughout the industry and beyond.” added Cinzia Musio, interim CEO of Code Coven.

“We’re looking forward to enabling the ELEVATE cohorts to have their voices heard, and give them the confidence needed to thrive in the games industry. We’re absolutely elated to be working on this with partners whose mission we are so aligned on, and cannot wait to see the output that will come out of the programs!”

“At Netflix, our goal is to build a diverse portfolio of games, ensuring we have a game on Netflix that appeals to every one of our millions of members across the world. To achieve this we must partner with organisations that share the same mission and provide us opportunities to partner with diverse creators.” said Leanne Loombe, VP of external games at Netflix.

“Wings and Code Coven are two organisations that we admire for helping to change the way we think about game creators and provide ways to amplify creators. We are proud to partner with Wings and Code Coven on the Elevate game accelerator program to ensure diverse game creators are given the opportunity to thrive and be set up for success.”

If you’d like to find out more about the WINGS ELEVATE Game Accelerator, you can do that here.