Wired Productions has released a music single to raise money for mental health charity Safe In Our World

UK video game publisher Wired Productions has launched a charity EP to raise funds for mental health charity Safe In Our World through its new new music label, Black Razor Records

Called The Arcade Paradise EP, the Extended Play is a nu-metal style musical collaboration between Black Razor Records and Kieron Pepper (ex-Prodigy live drummer 1997-2007), Ben Pickersgill (Brighton producer – Klax, Critical), and singer Stu Brootal (Ivar & The Horde). 

If you’d like to watch the official music video and give the track a listen, you can do so on YouTube below: 

 

The Arcade Paradise charity EP will be available to purchase from today for £3.00, and can be purchased through the Black Razor Records official Bandcamp page. Every single penny from sales will be donated to Safe In Our World, so it’s well worth purchasing the EP if you can.

