Wired Productions partners with Koch Media in distribution deal

Publisher Wired Productions has launched a distribution partnership to expand its global reach, with Koch Media providing physical publishing across selected Europe and APAC territories.

The partnership is kicking off with Camel 101’s Those Who Remain, which will be available in a retail-exclusive Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PC from July 10th. The Deluxe Edition includes a postcard set and a digital download of the comic prequel story, ‘Those Who Remain: Lights Out’.

The two companies first partnered in 2019 for a deal in the Nordic region. With retail being a big part of Wired’s strategy, the two agree that another partnership is the next step forward, with a a view to expanding the deal to cover Wired Production’s 2021 and 2022 line-up.

Dr. Klemens Kundratitz, CEO at Koch Media, said: “We are always on the lookout for great new content providers to partner up with. Which is why we are delighted to work with Wired Productions on their very promising line up. All our teams are looking forward to leveraging our position as one of the leading worldwide physical publishing partners, supporting the upcoming portfolio with our local and global expertise. The fresh products and the high quality of Wired Productions will enable us to establish a long-term partnership in a broad segment of the gaming market.”

Mauro Zullo, Business Development Manager, Wired Productions, added: “At Wired, we do our best for every developer we work with, and this agreement with Koch Media is the next step in the evolution of Wired Productions. We are constantly evolving and growing our team, and where expertise is available, we use that resource. Koch Media’s experience in distribution is second to none, and we’re delighted to be able to begin working closely with them on Those Who Remain and our exciting portfolio going forward.”