Wireframe magazine has printed its final issue

The team behind Wireframe magazine has announced on Twitter that it will cease publication, following the release of Issue #70.

“A huge thank you to everybody who’s helped make Wireframe what it is. If you’ve contributed, brought a paper copy, or downloaded a PDF, you’ve played a pivotal role in helping us explore all that’s creative, original, and unusual in video games over the past four years.” said the official twitter account.

“Wireframe will return in an evolved form, so keep an eye on wfmag.cc and our socials for future developments. Until then, thank you for reading. It’s been a blast.”

Raspberry Pi Press launched Wireframe back in 2018, aiming their magazine mostly at indie developers. For the last four years it has since covered an assortment of games industry news and reviews, along with exploring the development of game software from around the industry.