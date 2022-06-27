Wizards of the Coast set to charm the world as it boosts EMEA team

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The EMEA team at Wizards of the Coast has seen several change ups, including both new hires and promotions. The newly levelled up team has huge plans for flagship brands Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, including new Secret Lair collaboration sets, a feature film and more.

Mark Ward has been promoted to Director of Corporate Communications, EMEA & APAC. He joined Wizards of the Coast about a year ago, and has worked in PR and Corp Comms for 25 years across both the games and film industries.

“I’m delighted to be joining our senior leadership and taking on the responsibility for leading our communications teams across our EMEA and APAC regions at such an exciting time for Wizards of the Coast. Magic: The Gathering continues to go from strength to strength and with the recent appearance of Dungeons & Dragons in the latest season of Stranger Things and the Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves movie releasing in 2023, the depth and breadth of our global fandom across both franchises continues to grow and grow.” said Ward.

Amber Turner has been promoted to Brand Manager EMEA for Magic: The Gathering. She started as an Marketing Intern at Wizards in 2020 before joining the team permanently as an EMEA Associate Brand Manager in early 2021.

Georgia Fireman will be Brand Manager in the UK for Magic: The Gathering, and has been promoted after joining Wizards in 2021.

Elise has been promoted to Associate Brand Manager UK for Dungeons & Dragons, after a successful internship. This is her first role in the games industry.

Leonora Tomlinson-Bennett will be taking on the role of Social and Influencer Manager for the UK. She arrives from the world of esports, having previously been the Social Media Manager for Betway. She is also a bit of a Pokémon Master, having played Pokémon semi-professionally.

Ryan Blackwell is the new Senior Key Account Manager in the UK. Ryan has worked for businesses like Energizer Wilkinson Sword, Activision/Blizzard, Mattel, Spin Master Toys and Reckitt.

Amanda Costa has joined the team as an Associate Flow Planner, EMEA. Amanda has been working in supply chains for nine years, in the pharmaceutical, food and entertainment industries.

Binita Patel is the new Team Lead in Customer Service E-COM. Binita has spent the last 15 years in the supply chain and customer service industries, where she often worked with E-Com and UK Grocers.

“We continue to attract the very best talent from across the games and entertainment industries to work on our globally renowned franchises and games. We champion enthusiasm, collaboration and creativity and our recent promotions also highlight how we nurture and develop our talent within the business, to deliver our hallmark Wizards of the Coast excellence. Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering continue to delight our fans around the world and we have a truly outstanding team in place to continue to deliver eagerly-awaited releases across both franchises.” said Brian Trunk, VP and General Manager, EMEA, APAC & LATAM at Wizards of the Coast.