Wizards of the Coast’s first self-published title, Dark Alliance, is coming to PC and consoles in June

Dark Alliance, the first self-published title from Wizards of the Coast, will be releasing for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles on June 22nd.

“Dark Alliance marks an important milestone for us as the first Dungeons & Dragons video game to be published by Wizards of the Coast,” said Chris Cocks, President, Wizards of the Coast. “We’re excited to expand beyond the tabletop and deliver a brand new type of D&D experience to long-time fans and new audiences when the game launches this June.”

The game is developed by Wizards studio Tuque Games, and is set in DnD’s Forgotten Realms, pitting ‘the infamous Drizzt Do’Urden and his legendary companions – Catti-brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar – against some of the most iconic monsters from the world of Dungeons & Dragons.’

Wizards of the Coast is a developer and publisher best known for its work in the Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons franchises.

“Dungeons & Dragons is the reason I became a game developer; it’s a lifelong dream realized to be able to create something that is fun to play over and over again with your friends,” said Jeff Hattem, studio head, Tuque Games. “Since announcing the game, we’ve worked to bring these iconic characters and monsters to life in a stunningly beautiful and fully realized world that makes you feel like you’re in the middle of combat encounters in D&D.”

The PlayStation 4 copy of Dark Alliance will receive a free digital download code to upgrade for a PlayStation 5, while players who preorder on Xbox One Consoles or Xbox Series X|S will only have to buy the game once and receive it on both platforms through Smart Delivery.