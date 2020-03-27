Women in Games Awards will return in November – and bigger than ever with thanks to headline sponsor Rare

For reasons that are sadly all too obvious, we’ll be moving this year’s Women in Games Awards from its usual slot in June to a safer berth on Wednesday the 25th of November.

We love holding the event at the start of summer, it’s a beautiful time of year to get a lot of fantastic people together to celebrate their achievements, but it’s just not possible in 2020.

But that’s not all!

This year we’re planning a much larger event and moving it to a new venue to hold all the extra attendees: the fantastic Purcell Room, part of the Southbank Centre and right next door to the Royal Festival Hall.

This new venue almost doubles our capacity from previous years, allowing us to invite yet more fantastic women from all over the industry. As an arts and cultural venue, we feel the Southbank Centre has a liberal and progressive feel that’s ideal for this event, and being on London’s Southbank there are loads of opportunities to continue celebrating well into the night.

This is now the sixth annual outing for the awards, with MCV/DEVELOP committed to recognising the huge contribution made by women in the games industry every single year. Last year’s event was a huge success and we’re looking forward to this year’s event being even better still.

The larger venue is thanks to our headline sponsor for the Women in Games Awards 2020: Rare. We’re incredibly pleased to have the developer coming onboard (sorry, possible pirate pun) once again for this year’s event!

As in previous years, the event remains free to attend for all those on the shortlist plus their guests, something that would not be possible without the support of such industry partners. We’ll be announcing more partners, plus categories and entry deadlines in due course, but with the event having been moved back there’s plenty of time to get involved.

For information on how your company can get involved in this year’s event, including the opportunity to bring all of your talented women to the event, then please contact MCV/DEVELOP’s Alex Boucher.