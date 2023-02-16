Women in Games Careers, Development and Networking Expo to be held this March

Share Facebook

Global activist group Women in Games will be holding a virtual careers and networking event on March 9, 2023.

It will be free to attend, and include speaker sessions and workshops as well as an online expo where visitors can network with companies as they showcase how they are supporting women in the industry.

There will also be an Ask Me Anything area, where those further along in their careers can share knowledge and experiences with those who are perhaps just starting out, or are about to make a change.

“No-one knows better than game makers and players how important collaboration is to success, and the Women in Games Careers, Development and Networking Expo will provide a day full of collaborative, insightful, interactive sessions across global time zones,” said Marie-Claire Isaaman, CEO of Women in Games. “Designed to address our themes of progression and professional development, the Expo will provide inspiring talks, extensive networking opportunities, and this edition’s innovation, the AMA sessions.”

“A successful career is built on knowledge, focus, experience, inspiration, insight and finding a work environment where you can belong. It’s a complex mix, but one foundational element that can’t be missed out is support. It is this particular element that makes the Women in Games Careers and Networking Expo so valuable. Attendees will be able to network with fellow professionals in a mutually supportive environment, and meet companies who are actively committed to gender equality and the tangible benefits that a fair and encouraging work environment can provide.”

The Women in Games Careers, Development and Networking Expo online services will be globally available, and will run between 9AM – 10PM GMT. If you’re interested in registering for free to attend the digital show, you can do that here.

Those with tickets can already set up direct meetings with delegates from all over the world, so it’s worth jumping on as soon as possible.

If you represent a studio, esports organisation or other industry company and are looking to take part in the expo, you can reach out to Women in Games directly at sponsorship@womeningames.org