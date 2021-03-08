Women of Xbox UK release video to celebrate International Women’s day and encourage diversity in gaming

Share Facebook

Women working at Xbox and its UK game studios have released a video to celebrate International Women’s day, and encourage diversity in gaming.

This follows their previous video back in October last year, and brought together women from across Xbox to discuss their experiences in the games industry.

This latest edition of Women of Xbox is hosted by Louise O’Connor (Everwild Executive Producer, Rare) and features Mary McGuane (Chief of Staff, Xbox Game Studios), Nina Kristensen (Ninja Theory’s Co-founder and Chief Development Ninja) and Rosemary Buahin (Senior Category Manager for Games, Xbox UK and Ireland).

In the video, the panel addresses how they get started in gaming, and how they got to where they are today. Additionally, the three provide a host of advice for women in the industry.

The video series is intended to encourage more women to get into the games industry, as well as celebrate the women already working in the industry.

Additionally, at the end of the video Xbox announced that a Women of Xbox UK podcast will be launched, hosted by Xbox On’s (and MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games host) Charleyy Hodson. The podcast will feature women from across Xbox Game Studios and other Xbox teams, and her first guest is Rare’s Louise O’Connor.