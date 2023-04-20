World Makers has acquired an additional $4 million in funding

Share Facebook

World Makers has announced that it has $4 million USD in additional backing from Makers Fund to support its ongoing game development efforts as it approaches the launch of the upcoming social deduction game Deceit 2.

Makers Fund is a venture capital firm typically focused on early stage investments in interactive entertainment by companies in places like San Francisco, London, Tokyo, and Singapore. It has previously funded the development studio and its work.

Deceit 2 will be the first ever console release from World Makers, launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One as well as the PC. As such, it will also be the first title in the series to feature crossplay between all of those platforms.



“Our strong partnership with our investors allows us to continue forward with our development vision and increase staffing resources as we near the launch of Deceit 2” said James Thompson, CEO, World Makers.

“This new investment round lays the path to the future for our studio and allows us to continue supporting our passionate community as we craft the next generation of online multiplayer games.”



“Since our initial investment in World Makers, the team has continued to expand the studio’s talent and broader vision while successfully delivering on Deceit 2’s development,” said Archie Stonehill, an investor at Makers Fund.

“World Makers is more than living up to the potential that we at Makers Fund, along with their millions of players, have long seen in the studio. We can’t wait to bring Deceit 2 to a global PC and Console audience as well as exciting future titles from World Makers.”