World of Warships command centre exhibit to open aboard the HMS Belfast

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Imperial War Museums and World of Warships developer Wargaming have have revealed their gaming room on board HMS Belfast, which will be available to the public when the venue re-opens on the 8th of July.

Visitors to the newly refurbished naval warship will be able to play World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends on gaming PCs and consoles aboard the ship.

Following an extensive closure resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, HMS Belfast is reopening in time for summer with new exhibition spaces and an enhanced visitor offer onboard. From the 8th of July, visitors visitors to the most significant surviving Second World War Royal Navy warship can explore these new displays and enjoy interactive experiences such as the World of Warships Command Centre.

The partnership is contracted to run for three years, and Wargaming is hoping the the partnership “is only a beginning and that it can serve as a role model for collaboration with other museums in UK and worldwide.”

“After an extended closure period of sixteen months, we are thrilled to be reopening HMS Belfast this summer and welcome visitors back onboard this magnificent warship,” said John Brown, IWM Executive Director Commercial Services and Operations. “The World of Warships Command Centre is a really fantastic addition to the refreshed visitor offer and will enable audiences to interact with HMS Belfast and its history in a completely new way.”

“Over the past year we have been privileged to work with naval museums across the world and support them during an immensely difficult time,” added Victor Kislyi, CEO of Wargaming. “We are delighted to be able to add a new dimension to the already incredible offering onboard HMS Belfast, and can’t wait to see this historic warship ship delight and educate visitors once more!”