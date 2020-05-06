Xbox 20/20 to deliver monthly updates on the Xbox Series X

Share Facebook

Xbox have announced a series of monthly updates on the Xbox Series X, titled ‘Xbox 20/20’, which will begin with the Inside Xbox broadcast on May 7th (via IGN).

“Starting with the May 7th episode of Inside Xbox, we will be showcasing what happens next in the world of Xbox, every month, which is why we’re calling it ‘Xbox 20/20′” said Jerret West, CVP of Gaming Marketing at Xbox. “These monthly moments will take place throughout the rest of the year and will be a way for us to engage, connect and celebrate with you about what’s in store for the next generation of gaming, including what’s next for Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud. Every month will bring something different. Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for more details.”

The May 7th broadcast will focus on third-party Xbox Series X titles, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It will also feature details on the Smart Delivery feature, which ensures that you always play the best version of the games you own for your console, across generations. And all the games you’ll see will be Xbox Series X Optimized, meaning they are built to take advantage of the powerful Xbox Series X features that make games look and feel incredible, including 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, DirectStorage, hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, super-fast load times and much more.”

One such game included in Smart Delivery is CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, which will allow Xbox One players to get the Series X version of the game free of charge.

Little is known about what is planned in June for Xbox 20/20, but West says that July’s broadcast will focus on Microsoft-owned studios. “In July, we will dedicate time to focus on the incredible games coming from Xbox Game Studios. A number of our studio teams are looking forward to sharing first looks at new gameplay, insights from development teams being optimized for Xbox Series X, and brand-new game announcements. We cannot wait to share this initial look at what some of those teams are working on.”