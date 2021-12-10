Xbox Game Pass for PC gets a rebrand

Chris Wallace 1 day ago

The admittedly clunky-sounding ‘Xbox Game Pass’ for PC has been rebranded, and now goes by the significantly more bearable ‘PC Game Pass.’

The rebrand was announced during The Game Awards last night, during the skit embedded above. The skit itself brings attention to the service’s original, horrible name.

This is just the latest phase of Microsoft’s push for Game Pass – further separating it from their console brand. PC Game Pass has a number of PC-exclusive titles, so tying the service to their console brand was perhaps a little confusing for PC players. Additionally, since a number of Microsoft’s titles release on Game Pass for both Xbox and PC, having a separation between the two seems wise to avoid confusion.

And again, the name was vile.

Game Pass has become increasingly important to PC too, with Windows 11 promising to be “the best Windows ever for gaming,” with PC Game Pass being integrated into the OS.

Microsoft later clarified in a Tweet that only the name and logo have been changed, the service is otherwise the same as it was. Additionally, the company announced a new lineup of games coming to PC Game Pass at launch, including Sniper Elite 5, Trek to Yomi, Pigeon Simulator and more.

