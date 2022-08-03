Xenoblade Chronicles 3 real-time battles its way to #1 in UK Boxed Charts

Share Facebook

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 sold more than any other game in the UK last week according to boxed physical data reports from GfK. This makes it the biggest Xenoblade launch in the UK yet.

It is also the fifth biggest game launch of the year, after Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Nintendo Switch Sports, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Kirby and The Forgotten Land.

Unfortunately, due to the fact that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 did not have a higher priced special edition version available at launch, it made less money than its predecessors.

Elsewhere in the chart, Horizon: Forbidden West fell down to the #2 spot, despite the fact a PS5 hardware bundle continues to drive sales. It was up by 118% in sales when compared to the previous week.

Beat ‘em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Visual Novel meets SRPG Digimon Survive are both newcomers to the Top 10, landing at #8 and #10 respectively. Despite having a strong launch, the Square Enix RPG remake Live A Live left the Top 10 after only one week of sales, landing at #23.

If you’d like to know the rest of the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten between July 23, 2022 and July 30, 2022 it’s as follows: