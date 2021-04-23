Xsolla acquires analytics and visualisation company, Slemma

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Video game commerce company Xsolla has acquired Slemma – a data analytics and visualization reporting platform.

Xsolla will integrate Slemma’s product suite into the Publisher Account to provide clients with data visualizations, even connecting to third party tools and services including Amazon RDS, Microsoft Azure, Google Analytics, Facebook, Twitter, Zendesk, Salesforce and more.

“Everything we do at Xsolla focuses on providing the best experience, tools and services to all of our developer, publisher, platform partners so that they can have the most successful product launch possible,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “We’re committed to adding to our slate of services whether we build organically ourselves or bring additional companies and products into the fold.”

“At Slemma, we have always believed that data analytics and business intelligence helps businesses succeed,” said Aleksey Yudin, Head of Slemma at Xsolla. “We are very excited to become a part of Xsolla’s video game commerce business and support its analytical platform. Together, we will be able to create a truly unique ecosystem, providing games with access to advanced data reporting and visualization tools.”

New Slemma features will be incorporated into Xsolla’s already existing data analytics offerings in the Publisher Account dashboard throughout this year.