Xsolla announces Xsolla Exit Strategies – offering developers exit advising and planning

Video game commerce company Xsolla has announced Xsolla Exit Strategies, a new service to connect development studios with financial and transaction advisors to assist in selling their game property or studio – from from due diligence preparation to exiting.

Xsolla Exit Strategies matches developers with video game-focused financial and transaction advisors, who can then prepare an exit strategy based on a studio’s requirements.

Advisors will help developers through the exit strategy for:

Selling a Game Property or Studio: Connect developers with an advisor to help meet strategic goals.

Selling Controlling Stake: Aid in finding an acquirer for a controlling stake in a game property or studio.

Studio Wind Down: Work with advisors to optimize the value of assets and undergo an orderly wind down of operations.

“Xsolla Exit Strategies is another step forward in helping developers navigate the complexities of securing funding in the multi-billion dollar games industry and executing an exit tailored to their objectives,” said Dimitri Bourkovski, Chief Investment Office at Xsolla. “Our matching connects investors with properties aligned to their business goals, ensuring mutually beneficial outcomes for both parties.”

Zsolla Exit Stragies comes after March 2019’s launch of Xsolla Funding Club, which provides matchmaking between vetted game projects and qualified investors. Co-investment opportunities are also available through Xsolla Funding Club, improving a developers odds of matching while lowering investor risk.