Xsolla to hold the virtual Gamer Developers Carnival to ‘alleviate fallout’ of GDC postponement

Xsolla is holding virtual experience, Gamer Developers Carnival, to help “alleviate fallout from the unfortunate postponement of GDC 2020”.

The virtual event will take place in sandbox PC game Your World from April 20th-21st. The organisers says it will provide “a fun, interactive setting for individuals and companies to connect and conduct business safely”.

Game Developer Carnival – which is partnering with meeting service MeettoMatch – permits devs to “build detailed 3D booths to show off their games and products, as well as mini-games and theme park simulations with exciting and competitive gameplay features”. They can also host meetings with publishers and press, collect resumes and more.

The event also features an optional early adopter GDC Relief Fund pack, with all proceeds supporting offset indie developers financially impacted by the postponement of GDC 2020.

“With the numerous industry event cancellations, Xsolla wanted to help the developer/publisher community by creating the first Game Developers Carnival as a technology-driven alternative to empower individuals and companies to safely and effectively do business, in the most meta way possible,” said Alexander Agapitov, CEO and founder of Xsolla. “We invite all video game professionals worldwide to be a part of the Carnival, whether you’re an artist, programmer, in marketing or business development…come one, come all.”

To get involved, head to gamedeveloperscarnival.com.

Less than a week ago, organisers of E3 – the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) – insisted it was continuing to “plan for a safe and successful” show later this year whilst “actively assessing” the coronavirus outbreak. Now E3 2020 expo has been cancelled.

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) has also been indefinitely postponed, and while attendees can expect a refund in full and those who had made hotel reservations via the organisation will be able to cancel without penalty, developers who’ve arranged their own accommodation might still be open to cancellation fees. A number of publishers have teamed up to create GDC Relief Fund to assist indie devs who may have lost money on paying in advance for the now-cancelled GDC.

Kojima Productions, Sony, EA, and Facebook – which owns Oculus – first pulled out of GDC, as did Microsoft, Epic, and Unity. The city of San Francisco – the city that was set to host the upcoming GDC conference next month – had also declared a “local health emergency” over coronavirus. A state of emergency has also be declared in Los Angeles.