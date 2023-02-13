Yorkshire’s Game Republic celebrating 20 years of supporting northern game development

Share Facebook

Yorkshire-based industry network Game Republic is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary this year with a full schedule of events planned for 2023. These will culminate in the very first – and hopefully not the last – Game Republic Awards, which will aim to honour the talent and achievements of the UK games industry across the north of England.

Announcing Game Republic’s plans for the year, founder and managing director Jamie Sefton said, “In twenty years, we have supported incredible growth and success in our games industry for Yorkshire and The North. There is so much talent and innovation happening with games produced in the region being exported around the globe. I am delighted that we have been able to support companies based in the region to make connections with suppliers, platform holders, publishers and investors, and with the incredible pipeline of talent through our excellent universities and college educational partners. Yorkshire and the North is producing world-leading games and technology and we will be celebrating that throughout the year.”

Supporting Game Republic throughout the year will be Red Kite Games, Barclays and Escape Technology. Red Kite Games’ studio director Simon Iwaniszak was particularly keen to get behind the celebrations: “In the early days, when we were just getting started, Game Republic helped us in more ways than I can remember. Since then, Red Kite has grown into one of Yorkshire’s biggest and most successful games studios, but the support of Game Republic is still as valuable as ever. Jamie works tirelessly to support the Yorkshire games industry and is a true champion having helped it become the powerhouse that it is today.”

We’ll be chatting with Game Republic’s Jamie Sefton in a future issue of the magazine, so stay tuned for that.