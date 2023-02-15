You can now nominate for the Develop:Star Awards 2023

You can now enter nominees for this year’s Develop:Star Awards. The upcoming awards show will take place on the evening of July 12, 2023 at the Hilton Brighton Metropole during this year’s Develop:Brighton conference.
While a lot of the categories are the familiar, tried and tested ones, this year’s Develop:Star Awards will also introduce the Talent Development Star award, which will celebrate the accomplishments of “an in-house team that has shown outstanding policies and initiatives, and produced impressive results in successfully recruiting, retaining and developing talent within their team”.
Best Micro Studio has also been changed, and will now be the Best Small Studio award in an effort to expand its scope somewhat.
If you’re wondering if a game or industry person qualifies for a nomination, the period for submissions is for their efforts between June 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.
The 19 award categories now open for awards nominations are as follows:
- Best Visual Art
- Best Narrative
- Best Game Design
- Best Audio
- Best Original IP
- Best Technical Innovation
- Diversity Star
- Marketing Star
- Best QA and Localisation Provider
- Best Creative Provider
- Best Technology Provider
- Talent Development Star
- Recruitment Star
- Best Mobile Game
- Tomorrow’s Star
- Publishing Star
- Best Game
- Best Small Studio
- Best Studio
In addition to the 19 categories above, the Develop:Star Award will once again honour a person’s outstanding achievements and contributions to the games industry with a special award. Last year saw the event celebrate Arkane Lyon’s studio and co-creative director Dinga Bakaba.
A final short list of nominations will be decided upon by a panel of industry experts at some point in the spring, before the ultimate winners are chosen by a closed industry vote. If you’d like to find out more about the many Develop:Star Awards categories, or submit nominations then you can do that here.
If you’d like to register to go to Develop:Brighton 2023, you can do that over here.
As an MCV/DEVELOP reader, if you enter the discount code ZLECKS at checkout you can claim an extra 10% off your ticket price. There are also Super Early Bird tickets available for Develop:Brighton until April 6, 2023.