You can now nominate for the Develop:Star Awards 2023

You can now enter nominees for this year’s Develop:Star Awards. The upcoming awards show will take place on the evening of July 12, 2023 at the Hilton Brighton Metropole during this year’s Develop:Brighton conference.

While a lot of the categories are the familiar, tried and tested ones, this year’s Develop:Star Awards will also introduce the Talent Development Star award, which will celebrate the accomplishments of “an in-house team that has shown outstanding policies and initiatives, and produced impressive results in successfully recruiting, retaining and developing talent within their team”.

Best Micro Studio has also been changed, and will now be the Best Small Studio award in an effort to expand its scope somewhat.

If you’re wondering if a game or industry person qualifies for a nomination, the period for submissions is for their efforts between June 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

The 19 award categories now open for awards nominations are as follows:

Best Visual Art

Best Narrative

Best Game Design

Best Audio

Best Original IP

Best Technical Innovation

Diversity Star

Marketing Star

Best QA and Localisation Provider

Best Creative Provider

Best Technology Provider

Talent Development Star

Recruitment Star

Best Mobile Game

Tomorrow’s Star

Publishing Star

Best Game

Best Small Studio

Best Studio

In addition to the 19 categories above, the Develop:Star Award will once again honour a person’s outstanding achievements and contributions to the games industry with a special award. Last year saw the event celebrate Arkane Lyon’s studio and co-creative director Dinga Bakaba.

A final short list of nominations will be decided upon by a panel of industry experts at some point in the spring, before the ultimate winners are chosen by a closed industry vote. If you’d like to find out more about the many Develop:Star Awards categories, or submit nominations then you can do that here.

If you’d like to register to go to Develop:Brighton 2023, you can do that over here.

As an MCV/DEVELOP reader, if you enter the discount code ZLECKS at checkout you can claim an extra 10% off your ticket price. There are also Super Early Bird tickets available for Develop:Brighton until April 6, 2023.