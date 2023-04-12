You can now vote on the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

After much consideration, a shortlist of finalists has been decided, and voting is now open for you (yes, you!) to help us decide the winners of the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards.

You don’t have to vote in every category, but we do need you to provide your details before your votes are recognised. Every vote will be registered, but only those from games industry professionals will be counted, so be sure to provide the correct info.

Voting for the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards closes at midday (BST) on April 17, 2023. That’s a Monday.

The results from the online vote, as well as those from our panel of trusted experts, will then be revealed at the in-person awards show at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London on May 11, 2023.

If you’d like to get a ticket or book a table so that you can attend the awards show, you can still do that here.