“You simply can’t replace the energy of sharing ideas and exploring innovative concepts, with the world’s leading experts at these live events” – Keywords Studios on why they’re one of the founding partners of IRL

Emerging from our online world to an in-person event – the excitement is palpable.

Keywords are a huge supporter of the virtual gaming space and the prospect of the expansive metaverse, but when the opportunity arose to be one of the founding partners IRL, taking place on September 16th, they knew they had to be part of the energy and excitement that it offered.

“After almost two years of imposed isolation and detached existence, we know how keen everyone is to meet face to face with others in our community. The emerging technologies and creative opportunities we are each individually developing are hugely exciting, but you simply can’t replace the energy of sharing ideas and exploring innovative concepts, with the world’s leading experts at these live events. So, we knew we had to be part of making it possible.” said Keywords COO Sonia Lashand Sedler.

As the world begins to open-up and the accelerated vaccination programme affords the majority of the population some protection, it felt like an achievable dream to put the wheels in motion and organise the first in-person event since the pandemic began.

We realise that given the large numbers, we still need to exercise caution and will be meticulous in our planning to ensure that we keep everyone as safe as possible and the efforts needed to achieve this wouldn’t have been possible, without the support of our two founders.

Keywords have been doing everything they can to support the health and wellbeing of their staff, around the globe, throughout the pandemic. During the particularly disruptive and destructive period in India, they organised and funded a vaccination programme for staff and their families in the cities of Gurgaon and Pune. As well as partnering with a professional counselling service, to provide much needed support, during a period of unprecedented challenge.

“It’s essential to us that we are focussed on giving back, at this difficult time. Our global reach enables us to deliver outstanding solutions to our customers, but it also enables us to have a positive impact on the real-lives of our people and support global communities.”

This event will be a chance to re-connect, to share stories and to investigate ways that our industry can create a positive global impact.

Further details about IRL can be found here, or head to the MCV/DEVELOP IRL website to get your tickets and get your nominations in for a small award ceremony we’ll be holding at the event.