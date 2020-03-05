Yumi Yang replaces Shannon Studstill as Sony Santa Monica’s new studio head 

Share Facebook

Following the news that former Sony Santa Monica lead Shannon Studstill has left the company to establish a new first-party studio for Google Stadia, Sony has announced that Yumi Yang has been appointed to succeed her.

A Sony veteran with 19 years of experience and “an extensive background in product development and heavy involvement across many of Santa Monica Studio’s biggest games”, Yang most recently worked as Sony Santa Monica’s director of product development.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to Shannon Studstill on her new role. Under her leadership, the studio she helped found over twenty years ago masterfully reinvented itself and its greatest franchise with 2018’s Game of the Year, God of War. In her role as VP of product development, Shannon helped smaller independent teams incubate within the studio, leading to groundbreaking works like Journey and The Unfinished Swan,” a Sony spokesperson told IGN. “All of PlayStation is better for and grateful of her many years of exemplary service and bold creative vision.

“Taking over as studio head is Yumi Yang, a 19-year PlayStation veteran with an extensive background in product development and heavy involvement across many of Santa Monica Studio’s biggest games,” the statement continues. “Her project management prowess and meticulous oversight of 2018’s God of War helped the title fully realise its groundbreaking potential.

“After nearly two decades and countless substantial contributions to Santa Monica Studio’s rich legacy, Yumi has the unquestioned respect and trust of her peers. With her vast experience and deep understanding of the studio’s distinct creative DNA, she is perfectly positioned to lead Santa Monica Studio to a bold and exciting future.”

In related news, Sony has now sold over 106 million PlayStation 4 consoles worldwide and PlayStation Network’s (PSN) December 2019 monthly active users reached 103 million. In terms of software, cumulative sales of PlayStation 4 software titles from retailers and the PlayStation Store combined have reached 1.15 billion as of December 31, 2019.