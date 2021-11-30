Zordix casts acquisition spell on Maximum Games. Succeeds for $42m

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Having acquired Merge Games and Invictus Games over the last year, Zordix has just wrapped another AA publisher into the folds of its wizard’s cloak, with Maximum Games joining the group for an initial outlay of $42m (£31.4m) in shares and cash.

With offices in the UK, US and Brazil, Maximum Games employs 78 people and is perhaps best known for publishing physical editions of popular games such as Among Us, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Maximum also operates Modus Games, responsible for Super Animal Royale, Cris Tales, and Trine 4.

“With Maximum Games on board, we are now equipped with an incredible infrastructure that has a history of proven success in all aspects of game publishing,” said Zordix CEO Matti Larsson. “The experience Maximum Games brings to the table enables us to scale tremendously, which of course means more exciting games on the horizon!”

We profiled Zordix earlier this year (MCV #972), with Larsson saying that more acquisitions would be forthcoming as the group was looking to cement its status along Sweden’s rapidly expanding publishing houses:. “Sweden is financially strong, with gaming superpowers including developers and publishers. So it’s a perfect foundation to build a larger group. Especially with our listing in the financial markets, as the financial families in Sweden have started to invest a lot in gaming.”