Zynga acquires Echtra Games, a studio led by Diablo and Torchlight developers

Zynga has acquired Echtra Games, a cross-platform games studio led by developers who have worked on franchises such as Diablo, Diablo II and Torchlight.

The acquisition of Echtra Games strengthens Zynga’s cross-platform plans, by adding developers with “extensive cross-platform play experience as well as proprietary cross-platform development tools and technologies that have been built on top of the Unreal Engine.”

Additionally, Echtra Games is working on a new unannounced RPG for cross-platform play, in partnership with Zynga’s NaturalMotion studio.

“Max and his team at Echtra Games are responsible for some of the most legendary game properties ever created, and they are experts in the action RPG genre and cross-platform development. I’m excited to welcome the Echtra Games team into the Zynga family,” said Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive Officer of Zynga. “This acquisition will be instrumental in growing our iconic licenses and brands from mobile to PCs and consoles, while helping to further expand Zynga’s total addressable market.”

“Echtra Games is delighted to be joining the Zynga family,” said Max Schaefer, Chief Executive Officer of Echtra Games. “We share Zynga’s vision that cross-platform play is an essential part of the future of RPGs and interactive entertainment and are eager to apply our vast experience and talents to this effort.”

Max Schaefer and the Echtra Games leadership team co-founded companies such as Blizzard North, Flagship Studios and Runic Games, and have experience on titles such as Diablo, Diablo II, the Torchlight franchise, The Sims 4 and more.