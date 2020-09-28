Zynga to shut down FarmVille after 11 years

Share Facebook

Zynga is set to shut down the original FarmVille game at the end of the year, which has been running since 2009. The move is partially due to Facebook dropping support for Flash games.

In the announcement post, Zynga stated:

“Following an incredible 11 years since its initial launch back in 2009, we are officially announcing the closure of the original FarmVille game on Facebook. As previously stated, Adobe will stop distributing and updating Flash Player for all web browsers, and Facebook will stop supporting Flash games on the platform completely after December 31st, 2020. FarmVille will therefore be directly affected as a result of this.

“We’re aware that many of you have been with us since the very beginning, helping to build an incredible global community of players over the years who’ve enjoyed this game just as much as we have. For that we say thank you.”

The game’s in-app purchases will stay available until November 17th, after which point the payment system will be turned off. The game itself will run until December 31st, when it will be shut down entirely.

“We hope that the in-game experiences we’ve developed over the years have provided you with the highest level of entertainment that we strive to fulfill here at Zynga. We look forward to you joining us in Farmville 2: Tropic Escape and the upcoming worldwide launch of FarmVille 3 on mobile.”