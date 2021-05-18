Chaos Karts, the UK’s first live action video game, is coming to Shoreditch in August

Share Facebook

A new attraction, Chaos Karts, is due to open its doors for the first time on August 14th, 2021. Described as “the UK’s first live action video game,” Chaos Karts combines go-karting and augmented reality to throw players into a “real life video game.”

Engineered by The Ents Inc, the game sees players in a race-battle around an infinite number of tracks in a digitally projected world, whilst their vehicle interacts with the virtual track, and any challenges other players might send their way.

Thanks to the lack of physical obstacles on the track, and anti-collision technology, helmets and driving suits are not required to play. Additionally, the Karts are fitted with features to produce real life sensations and reactions for the players. The experience also includes varying circuit designs, music and usable in-kart power-ups and weapons.

Chaos Karts will open on August 14th on Fleet Street Hill, near Brick Lane in East London, and will be available for everyone over the age of 13 and over the height of 153cm.

“We are so excited to be launching this brand-new attraction, and especially to be doing so this summer,” said Chaos Karts founder Tom Lionetti-Maguire. “Creating a real-life version of a videogame has been an obsession for some time and we are delighted to have cracked it. Every time you play it, the adrenaline, the pure elation of it… it still surprises me every time. The gamification of experiences is a phenomenon that is here to stay, and this is the purest distillation of it… it’s a game and an experience, wrapped up in a whole load of silliness, with a sprinkling of nostalgia for good measure. Chaos Karts is game changer. All this and opening in time for a summer of fun that we so desperately deserve, is frankly a dream come true!”