DEVELOP JOBS – Your last chance to join Creative Assembly, Firesprite, Sharkmob and many more in our June hiring special!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

For the June issue of MCV/DEVELOP, we’ll have a special directory-style guide for selected studios and companies who are looking for new talent. It’s a great opportunity to show your company’s best side to candidates.

Each studio or company involved will be featured across a two-page spread – in print and in a digital edition sent to all our newsletter subscribers, plus as a standalone story on our website. We’ll provide you with a standalone PDF file of your profile to use as you please.

We’ll highlight your strengths and the areas you’re keenest to recruit in. Plus we’ll feature key team members, so applicants can put names to faces well before they reach the interview stage.

Amongst our curated list of brilliant studios for the guide are: Creative Assembly, Dovetail, Firesprite, GIANTS, Hangar 13 Games, Hi-Rez Studios, InnoGames, Sharkmob and more. Join them in taking part in this exciting first edition of DEVELOP JOBS.

The booking deadline for DEVELOP JOBS is the 14th of May, so get in contact today if you want to take part.

“We’ve recognised that MCV/Develop is a great resource for studios that are hiring and with the tough year we’ve had, it was important to us to help provide a bigger picture on the studios that are recruiting, something more than a flashy logo and a list of open vacancies, Said Alex Boucher, MCV/DEVELOP’s senior business development manager.

“The industry has never been in greater shape, but the competition for talent is sharper than ever too,” added MCV/DEVELOP. editor Seth Barton. “By taking part you’ll be putting your best asset forward – your existing team.”

The Develop Jobs Guide will be included in the June issue of MCV/DEVELOP, hitting doormats around from the 7th of June. The digital edition will also be available to read on that date.

This is your last chance to take part, so if you are actively recruiting and would like to be featured, contact Alex at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk.