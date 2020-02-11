Develop:Brighton 2020 will feature a new track to ‘cover the global mobile gaming market’

Share Facebook

Develop:Brighton has added a new track for the 2020 conference to cover the global mobile gaming market.

With the mobile market estimated to be worth £52.7 billion, organisers Tandem Events confirm there will now be eight tracks featuring more than 100 speaker sessions at this year’s conference focusing on design, art, audio, business, coding, indie, discoverability and new track mobile.

According to feedback from past Develop:Brighton delegates and the event’s advisory board, potential areas for discussion include design and commercial insights from successful mobile/F2P games, storefront optimisation, maximising ad and IAP monetisation, marketing-led game concept testing, and ad creative optimisation.

Speaker submissions are currently open for the conference – which takes place from Tuesday 14th to Thursday July 16th at the Hilton Brighton Metropole – with organisers inviting game developers to submit their proposals by Wednesday, February 19th.

“Mobile gaming has always been an important part of the conference programme but we’re putting more of a spotlight on it by introducing a dedicated track this July,” said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane. “For the Mobile track we’re looking for sessions that explore the best business strategies and game design techniques for mobile games, whether their premium, free-to-play or available through subscription services.”

For the latest on tickets, speaker announcements, and The Develop:Star Awards 2020, head to the official website: www.developconference.com.

Develop:Brighton 2019 was attended by more industry professionals than ever before, with attendance up a record-breaking 21 per cent year-on-year. The event welcomed 2871 delegates across 100+ sessions and ten tracks at the conference, as well as 2,800+ additional meetings that were additionally set up through the bespoke Meet@Develop meeting scheduler.