Altitude to release GoldenEra, a GoldenEye 007 documentary

A documentary about Rare’s GoldenEye is set to make its debut towards the end of June.

GoldenEra, which is feature length, will focus on the story of the young and inexperienced team at Rare that were given the James Bond licence against all odds, and how their design work would go on to redefine what a console shooter could be going forward.

Described as a documentary that “captures a moment in late ‘90s popular culture as important as BritPop and New Labour!”, it follows director Drew Roller as he has several interviews with members of the GoldenEye 007 development team, as well as press and authors, to talk about the game and how it changed people’s lives and careers over the last 25 years.

“GoldenEye 007 wasn’t just an obsession for me in the late 1990s; it inspired my career, and continues to influence me to this day …” said Roller, following on with “… and it didn’t just influence who I am — through speaking to so many game industry experts, it’s clear it informed a lot of other careers. And perhaps moreso, the game went on to shape titles that have become phenomena of popular culture, such as Call of Duty and Halo.”

GoldenEra will release on June 27, 2022 on Altitutde.film and other digital platforms.