BAFTA announces competition winners for 2022 Young Game Designers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The four award winners have been announced for the BAFTA Young Game Designers 2022 competition.

Newcastle’s Jasmine Guan was the youngest awards winner at the show, taking the top spot in the 10-14 years old division’s Game Concept Category with her puzzle game Tiled in Twilight, which she called “A pretty pixelated picross puzzle game where you illuminate the past.”

Alfie Wilkinson from Portsmouth made the game Egglien, which took home the win in the 10-14 years old division’s Game Making Category. The game will be released for purchase this August on Steam, so keep that on your radars.

In the slightly older 15-18 years old division, Jaime Wiliams from Dundee won the Game Concept Category with Carrier Pigeon: World Tour, “an arcade game about exploration, community, and delivering mail.”. He was also a finalist in 2017, but won for the first time this year.

Andrew Ah-Weng from London won the 15-18 division’s Game Making Category with Space Boids. This is the second time he has won at the BAFTA Young Game Designers, as he also won in the 10-14 category in 2021 with his game Getting Out Of It.

The winning games will be put on display at Manchester’s Museum of Science and Industry’s Power Up exhibition. BAFTA YGD finalists will all receive access to masterclasses and mentorships from gaming industry professionals.

“Once again we were blown away by the level of creativity and passion embodied in our four winning games this year. BAFTA Young Game Designers will continue to support the next generation of game-creators, and we are delighted that this offers young people across the UK the chance to pursue their passion at such an early stage. Congratulations to all. Bring on next year’s entries.” said Kevin Price, Interim Chief Executive of BAFTA