BAFTA’s Young Game Designers 2020 stream is at 5pm today

Later today you’ll be able to watch the 2020 edition of the much-loved BAFTA’s Young Game Designers. With the current pandemic the event will be an all-digital occurrence, so there’s no reason not to tune in and see the winners announced.

Aoife Wilson is hosting and we hope it will be as fun and successful as the all-digital BAFTA awards that happened earlier in the year. And that we feel made a good case for a digital event going forward, thanks to its inclusiveness.

“BAFTA YGD discovers, showcases and supports Britain’s young games talent by providing access to some of the most creative minds in the industry, through a year-round programme of mentorship, workshops and networking.”

This year also marks the tenth anniversary of the event, time flies by so fast, and so the ceremony will “include a highlights reel looking back at the last 10 years, including an insight into previous recipients and what they’ve gone on to achieve, as well as the announcement of this year’s winners and their games.”

This year’s finalists’ entries encompass a diverse range of contemporary topics, including mental health, relationships, bereavement, education, climate change, female empowerment, disability, transgender rights, and inclusion. Entries also feature a plethora of challenges, problem-solving quests, supernatural adventures, and survival tasks.”

There are 53 finalists this year, with two age categories as usual. With prizes available for game concept and for game making.

Host Aoife Wilson, said: “I’m so honoured to host the BAFTA Young Game Designers Awards. The ceremony is certainly going to look a little different this year but it’s still going to be just as special! We may all be physically separated for the time-being, but we’re still able to virtually come together to make this a big celebration. This really goes to show how valuable the BAFTA YGD competition can be in empowering young people to refine skills that will shape the world we live in. I can’t wait to see what this year’s ceremony has in store, I just hope my cat doesn’t interrupt while I’m hosting…”

The BAFTA YGD Ceremony will be streamed on BAFTA’s YouTube. Supporting partners of BAFTA Young Game Designers include: Creative Assembly (SEGA), Criterion (EA), Jagex, PlayStation, Tencent, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.