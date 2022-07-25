Blasphemous studio smashes Kickstarter goal for All On Board! within 48 hours

Share Facebook

The Game Kitchen (the developers behind the hit indie search-action game Blasphemous) are working on a new piece of VR software called All On Board!, which has smashed its Kickstarter goal within its first two days.

All On Board! will digitise board games created by companies in the tabletop market and allow players to experience them in virtual reality, meaning that players are never more than a moment away from getting an impromptu tabletop game going with a compatible device and an internet connection. The Game Kitchen is currently aiming for a 2023 release.

The list of board games you can play with All On Board! at its launch will be announced throughout both the online crowdfunding campaign and the software’s development process, but has currently been said to include games like Black Rose Wars, Rallyman GT, Sword & Sorcery, Infinity Defiance, Istanbul, Escape The Dark Castle, SteamWatchers and The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls.

Check out the trailer below:

If you’d like to find out more about The Game Kitchen or All On Board! then you should take a look at The Game Kitchen’s official website.