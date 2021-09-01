Brendan Greene leaves Krafton to found new independent studio, PlayerUnknown Productions

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Brendan Greene, also known as the ‘PlayerUnknown’ behind PUBG: Battlegrounds, has left Krafton to found a new studio.

The new Amsterdam-based studio, PlayerUnknown Productions, will be focused on “exploring the systems needed to enable massive scale within open-world games.”

PUBG owner Krafton will hold a minority stake in the new studio.

“I’m so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and Krafton for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years,” said Greene.

“Today, I’m excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I’ve envisaged for years. Again, I’m thankful for everyone at Krafton for supporting my plans, and I’ll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date.”

The studio’s website includes a trailer for Prologue, a project that was unveiled by PUBG Corp back in December 2019, implying that the new studio will be working on the title.

Additionally, Krafton recently renamed ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ to PUBG: Battlegrounds, lowering Brendan Greene’s presence in the title. Krafton said the change was to streamline the titles of PUBG titles currently in development.