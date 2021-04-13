Creative Assembly expands with new studio and dedicated motion capture facility

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Creative Assembly, best known for the Total War series, has announced the opening of a new studio in its hometown of Horsham. The third studio will therefore sit alongside the main building, focused largely on Total War, and its second studio, which produced Alien Isolation and is currently working on an unannounced shooter.

In addition the company’s motion capture facility has been “relocated to a newly designed state-of-the-art site,” said a statement. The new expansion brings the company’s total development space to over 100,000sqft.

The new space comes alongside a complete refurbish of all its UK sites to support future flexible working plans and collaborative working. With 800 permanent employees, Creative Assembly is the UK’s largest single developer, it’s workforce continues to work remotely under present conditions.

Creative Assembly’s Studio Director, Gareth Edmondson said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Creative Assembly with the highly-anticipated Total War: Warhammer III on the horizon and our new sci-fi-shooter IP in development. We are already home to some of the best talent out there and we are growing.

“We have a fantastic reputation for being one of the best game developers to work for with our positive approach to work-life balance. I want to continue to build on this and see an end to the traditional 9-5 in-office work model.

“In the future we’ll be transforming our working model to embed flexibility as the norm, and we need the right environment to achieve that. While we want to amplify the benefits of remote working, we also know that there is no virtual substitution to in-person creative collaboration, so we’ll be redesigning our working rhythm as well as our environment to focus on creativity and innovation when we are in the office.”