Devcom reveals details of digital 2020 event – including tutorials, masterclasses and podcasts

Following its announcement that Devcom, the developer event that runs prior to Gamescom, would be digital event this year, the organisers have followed up with details of they hope to “deliver an unforgettable experience online instead of on-site.”

The result will consist not just of the event itself but a broader year-round offering to be known as devcom 365. That will be lead by a new weekly format: devcom’s The GameDev Show, hosted by Space Ape’s Deborah Mensah-Bonsu, coming to devcom’s Twitch channel in early June. “Deborah’s years of experience in TV, but also her commitment to developing future talent, make her the perfect host for this weekly show by developers, for developers.”

Two other new initiatives are devcom tutorials and the devcom MasterClasses. The Twitch tutorials “will cover all aspects of game development, like tech, design, production, leadership and also setting up your own studio.” And these will be aimed at “indies, newcomers, students and part-time developers.”

Of more interest to the core industry will be the devcom MasterClasses, “held as exclusive webinars, aimed to help, and further educate industry professionals. The devcom MasterClasses will be starting in July. More information on the speakers, topics and schedules will be revealed soon.”

Finally there will be devcom Podcasts: Lars Janssen (director studio relations at Koch Media/Deep Silver) and Nico Balletta (head of program at devcom) will “lead AMAs with devcom speakers and other industry experts, devcom Advisory Board industry discussions and much more.” The podcasts will be exclusively available to contributors at https://www.patreon.com/devcom_conf.

Finally, devcom 365 will culminate in the “devcom digital conference 2020”: an extended digital B2B event from August 17th until August 30th.