DEVELOP/JOBS: Codemasters – "Codemasters has a rich history of making iconic video games, and it has been an honour to become a part of that legacy."

This content was created in association with Codemasters as part of DEVELOP/JOBS.

The Formula 1 team is busy working away on the official BAFTA award-winning F1® series, the majority of the team having relocated to their new home at Alpha Tower in the heart of Birmingham city centre, just a stone’s throw from the Mailbox and New Street Station. It’s a truly inspiring place to work!

The passionate team is dedicated to bringing players closer to real-world action than ever before. This means a constant energy and motivation permeates the day to day activity with exceptional opportunities to learn new skills and keep challenging what’s possible with boundary-pushing ideas. Since the first release with F1 2010, each iteration innovates to bring players new and exciting experiences, letting them live their dream of lining up alongside their heroes from the worlds of F1 and F2. According to Metacritic, the F1 franchise is one of the highest-scoring sports titles and, for the team, it’s a true honour to develop the game.

The studio recognises the need for a diverse and inclusive workforce and embraces opportunities to make this happen. The leadership team has created a welcoming culture where its people thrive, share ideas and come together to produce the best results for its players. There has never been a better time to join the F1 team and help shape the future of the official Formula 1 video game.

Location(s): Birmingham City Centre and Southam (Codemasters HQ)

Team size: 120 people in the Birmingham studio plus 35 in the wider Southam HQ who are dedicated to Formula 1

Key projects and hiring areas: Formula 1 is technical, agile, fast-moving and challenging; and so is our team!

Recruitment contact: Carl Morris, Recruiter, carl.morris@ea.com

FROM THE TEAM: MATTHEW SKINGLE, PRINCIPAL GAME DESIGNER, CODEMASTERS

Team camaraderie is what enticed me to return home to Codemasters last year. The company is built around a talented breadth of different disciplines, skill sets, and backgrounds. The leadership has allowed us all to grow and build as one, resulting in a team that is welcoming, passionate, and driven to get the best out of the game and one another.

Working with the F1 licence on an annual release is challenging and rewarding. We have been working on the series for over ten years and have always supported one another, and are continuously striving to ensure everyone gets what they need to achieve the tremendous results we have earned with the series.

While there is a passion for F1, and sports in general, we are all gamers at heart and participate in various activities from board games, charity events, and games challenges across all genres. There is something for everyone here.

FROM THE TEAM: ANTHONY SIMPSON, PRINCIPAL PROGRAMMER, CODEMASTERS

I joined Codemasters six years ago on an internship as part of my master’s degree and I haven’t looked back. I’ve grown a lot during this time expanding my skills as a developer and working with some truly talented people.

Codemasters has allowed me to tailor my career trajectory and enabled me to move from gameplay into systems which has given me the opportunity to work on some cutting-edge technical challenges at the beating heart of the F1 titles.

It has been an exciting time to be involved with F1. The sport has gone from strength to strength over the last few years and we’ve been delivering excellent annual titles that match the real-world excitement.

Codemasters has a rich history of making iconic video games, particularly racing and it has been an honour to become a part of that legacy.

Now Hiring! Just some of the many roles open at Codemasters

F1 is based on our proprietary engine, which we are constantly improving and building its feature set in order to stay ahead of the competition. With the expansion of the franchise it’s an exciting time to join the team, with lots of new opportunities to continue to grow and shape the future of Formula 1 titles. Come help us push the boundaries on new gameplay modes, rendering technology, player focused UX experiences, game designs and much more.

Software Engineer – UI

Formula 1 – Birmingham or Southam studio

Deeply embedded into the user experience both on and off-track, for us UI performance is integral to gameplay, so you will be fully involved in shaping player dynamics right at the heart of our game. We have multiple vacancies and will consider all levels of experience.

Gameplay Software Engineer

Formula 1 – Birmingham or Southam studio

This role will give you the chance to bring new ideas and encompass gameplay features that will develop and grow within this franchise for years to come. We have multiple vacancies and will consider all levels of experience.

Associate Producer

Formula 1 – Birmingham studio

This is an internal role embedded with the development team, organising and driving the deliverables of cross discipline teams.

Character & Livery Artists

Formula 1 – Birmingham or Southam studio

Bringing the world of F1 to life with all its diverse cast of characters, and pushing forward our customisation options to allow our players to personalise their experience.

Dialogue Designer

Formula 1 – Birmingham or Southam studio

We are looking for a Dialogue Designer to join our fantastic Audio and Game Design teams within Formula 1, who can design and produce scripts to a AAA quality standard.

Software Engineer – Online Game Services

Formula 1 – Birmingham studio

We are looking for an Online Gameplay Services engineer to help bring the vision of the game’s ongoing evolution to life.