DEVELOP/JOBS: Codemasters – “There has never been a better time to join the team responsible for the fastest game on four wheels”

This content was created in association with Codemasters as part of DEVELOP/JOBS.

Since the epic end of season battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, F1 has gone through a stratospheric rise in global popularity. This extends to the official video game, developed exclusively by the talented Codemasters Birmingham team since 2010.

With cars designed for competitive racing, new regulations introduced such as F1 Sprint and a plethora of young, exciting talent competing for the World Championship, it’s fair to say F1 is officially the new cool kid on the block. The Codemasters team could say the same in their new central Birmingham location. According to Metacritic, the F1 series is one of the highest rated games each year, and there are no signs of that slowing. The team has embraced the new era of Formula 1 and is currently putting the final touches to EA SPORTS F1 22. Collectively, the team has adapted to the new way of working, ensuring the best balance for everyone as it emerges from the post-pandemic world. The introduction of flexible and hybrid working is one of the perks provided to the talented team under the leadership of Ian Flatt. As the sport grows in popularity and with F1 22 a mere few weeks away, there has never been a better time to join the team responsible for the fastest game on four wheels.

Location(s): Birmingham and Southam

Team size: 166

Key projects and hiring areas: Formula 1

Recruitment contact: Carl Morris, Recruiter, carl.morris@ea.com

FROM THE TEAM: LUKE NEWELL, UI SOFTWARE ENGINEER CODEMASTERS, F1 TEAM, BIRMINGHAM

I joined Codemasters six months after graduating, so it is my first (and only) job in the industry! I’ve now been here five years and have loved every moment of it.

I started at Codemasters in the UI Team, and I quickly learned that the discipline is wide-reaching. In my five years I’ve worked with several teams, from implementing UI in network areas, to creating better performing code for our HUD. Eventually this led to my preferred area – customisation, where Codemasters has encouraged me to step outside of my UI role to explore areas such as game systems & animation.

One of the things I love about working at Codemasters is the opportunity to learn more about things that genuinely interest me, and now with EA I’ve gained access to an entire new world’s worth of knowledge, connections and communities.

It’s been amazing working with people who are genuinely passionate about their work and do their best to push the limits of what we can achieve in F1. I’m excited to see what we can pull off next!



FROM THE TEAM: MANISHA JHITTA, OFFICE MANAGER CODEMASTERS, F1 TEAM, BIRMINGHAM

I’VE BEEN the Office Manager for the F1 Dev Team at Codemasters for two and a half years, after beginning my career at an Indie Studio. I can genuinely say I love my role and where I work.

I love the supportive and fun culture of our studio and feel honoured to spend my day managing such an incredibly talented team. I really appreciate the flexible, hybrid work culture that we’ve implemented as a company, as it helps the team balance their home and work life better, and this has allowed us to feel more heard and appreciated.

I look forward to welcoming the team back to the studio as that means I get to plan more exciting events such as our monthly team building gatherings, launch parties and seasonal celebrations.

As somebody who balances work and study, I cannot thank Codemasters enough for their continued supportive guidance and flexibility. Since becoming a part of Electronic Arts, we now have access to an endless supply of resources and benefits, including a diverse range of employee resource groups to initiate healthy discussions, which have allowed both personal and professional development for all.

