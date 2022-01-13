DEVELOP/JOBS: Creative Assembly – “I enjoy every day here, going to work and being surrounded by remarkably creative people.”

This content was created in association with Creative Assembly as part of DEVELOP/JOBS.

Creative Assembly (CA) is a 34-year-old studio with a long history of award-winning games, spanning history, fantasy and sci-fi.

A thriving developer, CA is full of ambition, pushing boundaries within Total War and its new multiplayer sci-fi shooter IP which is currently in development.

Taking pride in its approach to authenticity, CA makes deep and detailed experiences that last. For the team, this means having the space, freedom and support to master their craft. CA has a collaborative, supportive, and creative culture.

CA wins awards for both its culture and people-centric approach with extensive initiatives for:

Health and wellbeing: including enhanced holiday allowance, maternity and paternity breaks, flexibility with core hours, no-notice holidays and ‘Focus Fridays’ which provide time for focusing on training. More flexible ways of working are in development, aimed at giving everyone the balance and space they need.

Diversity and inclusion: with engaged and evolving employee-led Network and Resource Groups.

Global games education: with its award-winning programme the Legacy Project, which supports 1000s of students each year. Everyone at CA can become an Ambassador for the industry, to mentor and guide others who are passionate about making games.

Location(s): West Sussex, UK and Sofia, Bulgaria

Team size: 850

Key projects and hiring areas: New multiplayer Sci-Fi FPS IP, Total War franchise

Recruitment contact: Emma Smith, Head of Talent, jobs@creative-assembly.com

FROM THE TEAM: TATIANA LABKOVITCH, PRODUCT DIRECTOR, LIVE SERVICES

I was originally attracted to Creative Assembly due to the passion, determination and drive of the Leadership teams in championing focused strategic direction – which is something I feel strongly about.

I’ve been here almost a year now and feel lucky to be working with a team who actively engages with their ambitions and who consistently achieve the things they set out to do.

With the games industry being so dynamic and innovative, the possibilities really are endless. I love the range of problems that my team have to solve and the interesting challenges we face when looking at essential features for a game to be live, and how we approach those challenges together.

It’s important to be able to step outside of your comfort zone, learn from those around you and trust in each other to support you when you need them to – and I’m grateful to have that dynamic at CA.

I enjoy every day here, going to work and being surrounded by remarkably creative people.

FROM THE TEAM: LIAM PRICE, LEAD SOUND DESIGNER, TOTAL WAR

As a veteran of the audio industry, I’ve worked in many film post-production studios and had taken a 10-year break from game audio.

I’d always dreamed of returning and looked for a studio that aligned with my values. Creative Assembly ticked those boxes; the work ethic, the people initiatives, and the security the studio clearly has.

In early 2021 I relocated from Australia and since then, I’ve been impressed by the development managers who actively plan tasks and schedules to avoid overtime and burnout. For the stage of my career I’m at, it is fantastic to see a career path where I can grow and develop my management skills.

I may be biased but the game audio we are releasing soon is the best yet; it comes from a passionate team who enjoy the technical and creative challenge that CA provides. It’s a team with a variety of experience, sharing ideas and sound design suggestions to achieve the best outcomes. Our audio team is the best team I have worked with, and I am glad I made the giant leap to come here.

Find out more about careers at Creative Assembly.