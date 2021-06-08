DEVELOP/JOBS: Dovetail Games – “There is a lot of accommodation on Dovetail Games’ part to align interests with projects.”

Share Facebook

This content was created in association with Dovetail Games as part of DEVELOP/JOBS 2021.

‘Work, Where you Work Best’ at Dovetail Games, who are looking for people with the enthusiasm, drive, and learning mindset to craft a new generation of entertainment, across a multitude of gaming platforms.

Dovetail is an indie development and publishing studio, Est. since 2008, where the focus is on creating digital hobbies for its vast global audience of passionate enthusiasts. The core of its offering are its train and fishing simulator titles, where it faithfully recreates real-world scenarios. All roles are based “where you work best”, be it remote (UK or Spain based) or at their riverfront HQ in Chatham’s Historic Dockyard.

The company works to guiding principles for their hybrid workplace and are working hard to create spaces that allows collaboration, connections, team building and innovation to happen. Equity is a key mantra between those in the office and those who are virtual/remote, and the guiding principles help make meeting spaces a ‘level playing field’.

With the swift pace of releases, individuals working on their upcoming releases include Train Sim World 2 – Rush Hour and Bassmaster 2022, plus unannounced titles developed in Unreal Engine 4, get to experience a unique way of working, from fast innovation to seeing the results of their hard work in game quickly.

Dovetail Games has many of the usual benefits offered by games studios, including competitive salary, regular bonuses, incl. many recognition benefits like their “above and beyond” bonus that rewards and recognises individuals that demonstrate Dovetail Games core values. The studio was nominated TIGA best large studio 2020 and is committed to equality and diversity and providing a friendly, safe, welcoming environment for everyone.

Location: Chatham, Kent

Team size: 180

Key hiring areas: Engineering

Recruitment contact: Fiona Turner, Senior Talent & CSR Executive, fiona.turner@dovetailgames.com

FROM THE TEAM: ROB O’FARRELL, CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

We are passionate about what we do, not only delivering great quality across our Trains franchise and fishing games but our people.

Whether it’s your first job in the industry or you’ve been on our journey for a number of years we want to make sure you are having fun in what you do and we allow you to do your best work.

I take pride in the fact that many of our leads in Dovetail have grown from grads, juniors and QA (where I started from in the industry) to leaders in our business.

Our simulations are for ever evolving as we work a very effective flywheel of efficiency, productivity, and quality.

All of which makes Dovetail a place where we push ourselves every single day to make sure we are doing the best we can, not only for ourselves and the team around us but our millions of players who show the same passion and enthusiasm for simulations.

FROM THE TEAM: JACKIE TRAN, SOFTWARE ENGINEER

Being a part of Train Sim World’s engineering team is like being in an escape room. I’m working alongside like-minded teammates, solving complex technical problems, and it’s a great laugh!

Coming into my first engineering role, I’ve been fortunate enough to work on many facets of Train Sim World, varying from UI design to code fixes at the engine level. It goes without saying that there is a lot of accommodation on Dovetail Games’ part to align interests with projects and in my case, my fascination with Artificial Intelligence in video games led me to projects focused on improving our NPC Passengers system.

The work culture at Dovetail Games is definitely worth mentioning as the environment is relaxed, hours are flexible and healthy work-life balance is encouraged. I’m also impressed by the efforts made by the company to raise awareness of mental health, which is especially important during these difficult times.

FROM THE TEAM: HEATHER JACKSON, JUNIOR TECHNICAL ARTIST

Dovetail is a great place to work for those coming into the industry. My progression within Dovetail has gone from working in QA, to level artist, to environment artist (junior to mid), and now to junior technical artist.

The company has allowed me to progress into the role I want to work in, showing that my hard work has paid off.

I have learned a lot from my peers and leads, it has been a valuable experience. The smaller sized teams allow you to get to know your peers well, and it encourages a friendly atmosphere.

I know I can rely on the people in my team, and get support when needed from them. I have met many friends, and personally had no encounters with toxicity in the teams I have worked with since coming here.

Although working from home can distance people, I think we have managed to stay connected and support each other.

With five years this coming August with Dovetail, I am thankful to the company for hiring me.

Find out more about careers at Dovetail Games.