DEVELOP/JOBS: GIANTS Software – "If you have an idea, you can find someone to help you make it real."

This content was created in association with GIANTS Software as part of DEVELOP/JOBS 2021.

GIANTS Software invented the Farming Simulator. Using its own engine, the developer and publisher brings farming with hundreds of authentic machines to all popular platforms.

GIANTS Software is an international video game developer and publisher from Switzerland established in 2004 and known worldwide for creating the popular Farming Simulator series.

Since 2008, over 25m copies of the franchise have been sold worldwide. With releases on all popular platforms including console, mobile, tablet and PC. The team created its own engine, and the upcoming Farming Simulator 22 will run on GIANTS Engine 9.

This will also be the first title to be self-published globally, following the foundation of a dedicated publishing department and a major headcount increase.

GIANTS Software is committed to maintain close contact to the agricultural industry and to engage with the community. User can create mods using the GIANTS Engine, a feature that is now even available on console. And since 2016, GIANTS has held an annual convention, FarmCon, to interact with the community.

And the company can surprise too: With Farming Simulator League (FSL), the series introduced a competitive esports mode in 2019 – now in its third season many acclaimed brands and sponsors compete in professional tournaments. GIANTS Software concentrates on all things Farming Simulator – let the good times grow!

Location(s): Headquarter in Switzerland (Schlieren/Zurich), branch offices in Germany (Erlangen), USA (Chicago) and Czech Republic (Brno)

Team size: 80

Key projects: Farming Simulator 22

Recruitment contact: Petra Erlbacher, HR & Office Manager, Erlangen, Germany, perlbacher@giants-software.com, +49 9131 92 793 52

FROM THE TEAM: MANUEL LEITHNER, STUDIO MANAGER

I have a double function: on the one hand I manage the Erlangen branch, on the other hand I am the lead gameplay programmer and work on Farming Simulator 22. At GIANTS Software I work with an international team and the whole German branch is in close contact with the programmers in the Swiss headquarters.

I am particularly fascinated by the fact that we have remained a family-run company with flat hierarchies despite millions of sales. This allows us to react to changing situations with short decision-making processes and quick solutions.

All employees can contribute ideas and take responsibility for their own areas. Everyone benefits from a lot of freedom within our work processes. Even mistakes are forgiven, we are open to new proposals and try to learn from setbacks.

Although we currently only serve one brand in our portfolio with Farming Simulator, the work is extremely varied due to the participation in different projects. Personally, I am very lucky that I was able to combine my private hobby and fascination for large machines with my programming background.

FROM THE TEAM: MARTIN RABL, HEAD OF MARKETING & PR

When I joined GIANTS Software six years ago, the marketing department consisted of our graphics designer and myself. We quickly realized that we have to be really flexible and learn new skills to bring all the ideas that we had to life.

But I loved it, we had a vision and everyone else within the company was ready to help and support each other on the way.

Since then we have established our own yearly event, the FarmCon, launched exciting community programs, new social media channels, produced more and more videos in-house and also have our own live-streaming studio for the Farming Simulator League in our office.

This wouldn’t have been possible with just the two of us. The team grew and we are now even self-publishing our future games but the spirit is still the same. If you have an idea, you can find someone to help you make it real.

I love it that you can make an impact here at GIANTS Software. Or in farming words: You can watch your seeds grow.

Now Hiring! Just some of the many roles open at GIANTS Software today

Senior Software Engineer (C++) – Core Game Engine

Schlieren/Zurich, Switzerland

Challenging senior role to implement new features to our own GIANTS Engine. Improve existing functionality using cutting-edge technology with a strong focus on performance and memory usage. Extensive responsibilities in an exciting environment!

Senior Software Engineer (C++) – R & D

Schlieren/Zurich, Switzerland

Individually responsible for a range of extensive projects. Use your strong C++ and mathematics knowledge to implement complex and state-of-the art solutions. Besides programming, communicate and cooperate both with internal and external partners.

Tools Programmer

Schlieren/Zurich, Switzerland

Develop and improve our internal software tools and processes. While coordination with other teams and definition of concepts are important tasks, you will still be actively programming most of the time.

Game Tester

Erlangen, Germany

Closely work with your surrounding QA team and participate in improving the quality of the Farming Simulator games. Check functionality across multiple platforms, use your creativity to break a product and recommend design improvements.

Community Coordinator – video games

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Engage the community via forum, social media and events. Collect, organize and escalate community feedback to ensure community-driven game development. Identify and build long-term relationships with key influencers.

Event Coordinator

Erlangen, Germany

Execute online and on-site events (Farming Simulator League and others) from conception through completion. Oversee and help with construction, deconstruction and staffing. Create and organise promotional news and social posts.

Find out more about careers at GIANTS Software.