DEVELOP/JOBS – great studios, great roles – find your next job here

Welcome to the first ever DEVELOP/JOBS. Where we showcase some of the best studios in the industry, to give you an insight into their work, team and outlook before you apply to join them.

I think it’s abundantly clear that the last year has been the most disruptive for the lives of those across Western Europe than any in recent history. It’s completely upended the patterns of behaviour that most of us take for granted. What now remains to be seen is how much that disruption is a kickstarter for ongoing change. You’re likely already thinking very differently about how much you want to go to the office for instance, and maybe you’re thinking about planning out a whole new lifestyle for yourself.

With that backdrop we thought it was a good time to launch DEVELOP/JOBS. The idea is to feature a selection of great studios from around the industry and let them showcase their best side to anyone and everyone looking for a new challenge.

We do use the word selection in good faith as well. These are all studios we’re familiar with, ones which MCV/DEVELOP has covered editorially in the past, many of which we’ve visited over the years. And we will continue to curate those who appear here.

The key aim of DEVELOP/JOBS is to let you hear the voices of those who already work at these studios, so you can see if they’re experiences chime with your own ambitions. If they do, then please get in touch and do mention us when you do.

For this June 2021 edition we have the following studios taking part:

Creative Assembly

A craft-led studio

Dovetail Games

‘Work where you work best’

Firesprite

Game dev at the cutting edge

Frontier Developments

Authentic worlds, innovative games

GIANTS Software

The home of Farming Simulator

Hangar 13

Building a space that empowers you

Hi-Rez Studios

At the forefront of GaaS

InnoGames

Hamburg’s mobile maestros

Lucid Games

Great people… make great games

Sharkmob

Taking multiplayer to new heights

Warp Digital

Striking out into AAA co-dev

You can click on the links above, or if you want to browse it all in a more expansive layout then check out this digital edition.

DEVELOP/JOBS will become a bi-annual feature in MCV/DEVELOP, returning towards the end of the year with more great studios and great roles to tempt your talents. We sincerely hope that we can help you find your next role and be a small part of helping you take advantage of the opportunities that are now opening up for us all.

A huge thanks to all the studios for supporting DEVELOP/JOBS and to Amiqus and OPM for providing additional content.