DEVELOP/JOBS: InnoGames – “The more different people come together in a company, the better.”

This content was created in association with InnoGames as part of DEVELOP/JOBS 2021.

InnoGames is Germany’s leading developer and publisher of mobile and online games. The company was recognized as one of the Best Employers in IT 2021 by Germany’s Great Place to Work Institute.

InnoGames creates games that players all over the world enjoy for years. Its portfolio encompasses seven live games and several mobile titles in production. The company based in Hamburg is best known for Forge of Empires, Elvenar and Tribal Wars, which celebrates its 18th anniversary this year, as well as for its sustainable approach to not just games, but also when it comes to talent.

Born as a hobby, InnoGames today has a team of 400+ employees from more than 30 nations who share the passion of creating unique games. Team members benefit from a wide range of benefits, including flexible working hours, an in-house gym and canteen, continued training and education opportunities, and regular team and company events. These benefits have been adapted to the current remote work environment, with food delivery from the in-house canteen, online training possibilities and virtual events, among others.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, InnoGames switched its company-wide operations to home office and turned its hiring process into a fully virtual one. When hiring, the company is also open for new team members to start their work remotely from within Germany or to adjust contract start dates accordingly. InnoGames offers relocation support and will assist colleagues and their families in the relocation process.

Location(s): Hamburg, Germany

Team size: 400+

Key projects [and/or key hiring areas]: Development, creatives and product management

Recruitment contact: Silja Bernecker, Team Lead Talent Acquisition Management, recruiting@innogames.com, twitter.com/innogames

FROM THE TEAM: CHRISTIN MATT, SENIOR GAME DESIGNER

I am a Senior Game Designer working on a new game with a small team and have been with InnoGames for the past eight years. I don’t really have an everyday routine.

The job is varied and constantly brings new challenges, which is a lot of fun. We work from a conceptual pitch through a longer development phase to live operation. All of these phases are very different.

The job of a game designer, for example, often includes designing individual building blocks of the game, documenting them and collecting feedback from people with different areas of expertise and incorporating them into the design accordingly. What I like most about my work is this collaboration in a team.

The more different people come together in a company, the better. We are proud to have so many different nationalities under one roof at InnoGames. This opens our horizons, ensures exchange and a high level of tolerance and variety that we can pass on to the players in our products.

FROM THE TEAM: JUSTUS GRAF, SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

What I love most about my job at InnoGames is the constant opportunity to take ownership of game features. We are empowered to be more than coders by taking part in every step of the feature development, from the design phase until the release and beyond. Our feature team setup with experts from all areas allows not only for close relationships with my colleagues, but also for developing my skills by working cross-functionally on new areas or technologies. Expanding one’s knowledge is strongly supported by the company, e.g., by offering online training or visiting conferences.

We also like to constantly challenge ourselves by not just accepting the technical status quo of a project, but to actively seek improvements and to keep our tech stack up to date. Every two weeks the Forge of Empires team has an InnoDay, an entire working day where we can work on projects that help us grow in our career or are helpful to us or the team outside of our usual sprint work. And no matter if on a personal or business level – we always take the time to celebrate our successes!

Now Hiring! Just some of the many roles open at InnoGames

TEAM LEAD SOFTWARE ENGINEERING – GAMING

You will be both the team lead and technical lead of a highly agile game development team on a mission to create a great game played by millions of players.

SENIOR MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER – UNITY

You will complete our international team of developers specialized in strategy & simulation games. You will drive the technical development of new features and improve the code of our most recent mobile game in production.

SENIOR GAME DESIGNER FOR A NEW F2P MOBILE GAME

You will be responsible for designing exciting new game features and establishing successful live operations as soon as the new game enters the global market.

SENIOR PHP DEVELOPER – PAYMENT SYSTEMS

You will join our agile team to advance the development of our next-generation and PCI DSS certified payment tools that secure up to 50,000 transactions per day.

MARKETING DATA ANALYST

You will help us shape, explore and utilize data from millions of players and a wide range of marketing activities to enable the best data-driven decisions.

DATA SCIENTIST

Data is our most important resource and foundation of our actions: Help us shape, explore and utilize data from millions

of players and a wide range of marketing activities!

Find out more about careers at InnoGames.