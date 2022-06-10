DEVELOP/JOBS: Keywords Studios – “Join an international technical and creative services provider to the video games industry and beyond.”

Keywords Studios helps bring to life immersive games that entertain and excite players worldwide. Through an expansive global services platform, their talented teams collaborate with leading content creators and publishers, supporting the delivery of truly captivating gaming experiences to delight audiences worldwide.

With 10,000+ employees located across an extensive connected network of 70+ studios, coupled with a geographical presence spanning the Americas, Asia, Europe and Australia, Keywords is strategically placed to partner with the most renowned brands in the industry.

Trusted by many of the world’s leading video game companies, Keywords collaborates throughout the full game development cycle to deliver expertise and tailored solutions.

From concept through to launch and live operations, the team empowers clients to remain lean and agile as they focus on creating the most engaging experiences for their players. Industry leaders are amongst Keywords’ clients including Ubisoft, Nintendo, and Sega.

There is a range of career opportunities available at Keywords locations around the world. Please apply online via Indeed, the Keywords Studios Careers Page or contact a recruiter at the location in your area.

Location(s): 70+ studios worldwide

Team size: 10,000

Hiring areas: Art Services, Game Development, Audio Services, Functionality, QA, Localization, Localization QA, Marketing Services and Player Support

Recruitment contact: Cleo Rualo, Corporate Recruiter crualo@keywordsstudios.com

FROM THE TEAM: SHARON FISHER, HEAD OF TRUST AND SAFETY IN PLAYER SUPPORT

Having worked in the gaming industry for 15+ years, the safety and engagement of gamers and moderators is something I’m very passionate about. My role as Head of Trust and Safety helps ensure our moderation teams have all the necessary tools to keep our clients’ players safe online.

The gaming industry on its own is so dynamic, and the online world moves even faster than real life. The amazing Moderation teams at Keywords have been incredibly committed to making sure everyone is aligned to the same goals for our clients and their players’ safety.

2022 brings with it the opportunity to take Trust and Safety to the next level for our clients. By making sure the well-being of our moderators is at the top of the list, we are also helping enable positive and engaged communities, improving escalation processes, all while collaborating closely with our clients and with third-party tools.

With the forward-thinking and supportive framework of my team, I believe we can successfully act upon cases that prevent players from having the best experience, expand the community and help create a safe environment for players, moderators and gaming companies.

FROM THE TEAM: ADINA SURDU, CLIENT DIRECTOR, FIRE WITHOUT SMOKE A KEYWORDS STUDIO

In my role as Client Director, I work alongside our clients and our internal team to uncover the magic in a game and bring it to life for a worldwide audience.

My favourite part of our industry is how passionate gaming communities are about the content we put in front of them – and we truly understand that because we are our audience. From our cinematographers to our accountants, we’re all gamers in one way or another.

The pandemic has allowed us to take a long hard look at our culture, and from the many hats I wear day-to-day this is by far my greatest passion: building a culture where we celebrate the team around us, where everyone feels fulfilled and supported to do their best work.

Fire Without Smoke is a creative and marketing studio solely for the games industry. We’ve never done anything else. I’m thrilled to be part of this team, and to keep pushing creative excellence in the industry, alongside my Keywords colleagues around the world.

