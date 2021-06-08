DEVELOP/JOBS: Lucid Games – “One of the stand-out things about Lucid for me is how I instantly felt part of the team.”

This content was created in association with Lucid Games as part of DEVELOP/JOBS 2021.

Lucid Games is an independent studio, developing cutting edge games, Located in one of the world’s most iconic cities, their studios are in the heart of Liverpool’s creative quarter.

Lucid Games is the developer of Playstation 5 exclusive Destruction AllStars, vehicle combat game Switchblade, and also works alongside the worlds biggest developers and publishers on some of gaming’s biggest franchises. Lucid is always pushing boundaries of what’s possible. In the past year they have developed Destruction Allstars, worked on Apex Legends, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order … and that’s just the ones they can tell you about.

Lucid has been established for over a decade now and has grown from ten founders to over 150 employees and looking for more! The team at Lucid from the top down are all hands-on, including the founding members who to this day, still have a passion for developing great games in a great environment.

With different size projects from AAA titles to smaller co-development teams, the studio benefits from having a relaxed informal culture, whilst working on huge titles, giving their team the best of both worlds.

Location(s): Liverpool, UK

Team size: 150

Key projects: New AAA title, Destruction AllStars, Apex Legends and more unannounced projects

Recruitment contact: Hollie Lapworth, Head of Talent, Hollie.Lapworth@lucidgames.co.uk, 07946 845284

FROM THE TEAM: KATHRYN HOPKINS, PRODUCER

I’m a producer, working primarily with the UI team. I’ve been at Lucid now for 6 months (I’ve just passed my probation! Hurray!). One of the stand-out things about Lucid for me is how I instantly felt part of the team.

I started just as Destruction AllStars was being shipped. It could easily have ended-up feeling overwhelming, with everyone busy working on their own tasks with not much time to support a new employee. This didn’t happen.

The other producers on the team were on-hand to help show me the ropes. The UI team and other departments were so approachable and supportive. I had a clear stretch of time that was protected for me to read-up, catch-up and get to know my new colleagues. This allowed me to feel ready and raring to go when the time came to pick up the reins.

The professionalism and skill of the Lucid team, as well as the nature of the project, means that I am constantly learning and being driven to improve my skills and confidence in my work. This is a key factor for me. It’s a really very satisfying environment to work in.

FROM THE TEAM: STEVEN BROWN, LEAD PROGRAMMER

I’ve been working at Lucid for the past 7 years. During which I’ve progressed from junior to lead programmer, working on a variety of games and technical projects.

There are always exciting projects to work on at Lucid. A few of the internal projects that I learned a lot on have ranged from mobile games like Jacob Jones and the Bigfoot Mystery to technical ports such as Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and Goat Simulator.

I’ve also had the pleasure of working on exciting external projects with teams around the world, such as with EA on the Need for Speed franchise. We’ve covered a lot of different game engines over those projects; Unreal 3 & 4, Unity, Frostbite as well as other proprietary engines.

So far my favourite projects have been technical ports and remasters. I find them particularly interesting, diving into codebases with little to no documentation trying to figure out how everything works! Getting something building again after all those years can be a bit of a challenge and that’s only the beginning!

While interesting projects are great, the people at Lucid are it’s biggest selling point for me. We have an extremely gifted set of people of all backgrounds that I’m unbelievably lucky to work with. I learn something new every day working alongside some of the most experienced and talented people in the games industry. I couldn’t see myself working anywhere else.

As well as being able to work with some of the most talented people in the UK game industry, Lucid Games also offer:

• Remote and flexible working

• Private Healthcare

• Pension (up to 10%)

• Profit bonus & company shares

• Enhance Parental leave and many more…



