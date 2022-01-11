DEVELOP/JOBS: Lucid Games – “People here really love what they do, everyone is constantly striving to learn, whilst making the best possible experiences for players.”

Lucid Games is the developer of Playstation 5 exclusive Destruction AllStars, Vehicle Combat Game Switchblade, and also works alongside the worlds biggest developers and publishers on some of gaming’s biggest franchises. Lucid is always pushing boundaries of what’s possible. In the past year it has launched Destruction Allstars, worked on Apex Legends, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and EA Sports PGA Tour… and that’s just the ones it can tell you about.

Lucid has been established for over a decade now and has grown from 10 people to over 165 employees and looking for more! The team at Lucid from the top down are all hands-on, including the founding members who to this day, still have a passion for developing great games in a great environment.

With different size projects from AAA titles to co-development teams, the studio benefits from having a relaxed informal culture, whilst working on huge titles, giving their team the best of both worlds.

Location(s): Liverpool and Remote

Team size: 165

Key projects: Destruction Allstars, Apex Legends, EA Sports PGA Tour and more to be announced…

Recruitment contact: Hollie Lapworth, Head of Talent, Hollie.Lapworth@lucidgames.co.uk, 07946 845284

FROM THE TEAM: HAYLEY BRANT, UI DIRECTOR

I’ve been at Lucid for four months now but I feel like I’ve been part of the team for much longer! This is mainly down to the fact that everyone has been so welcoming. At the end of my first week was the company summer party, where I was able to meet lots of my new colleagues in person. I didn’t feel daunted at all because everyone was just very approachable and down to earth. It has made it really easy to settle in. We are also really well looked after, including regular deliveries of baked goods.

Aside from that, there is so much talent here at Lucid. People here really love what they do, everyone is constantly striving to learn, whilst making the best possible experiences for players. The best thing about being a part of the UI team here is how broad the skillset is. There is always something to learn from someone else and we are also given the time to train and figure out new ways of doing things.

Now is a really great time to be working at Lucid as there are some really exciting things in the works!

FROM THE TEAM: NATHAN DOBBY, SENIOR PROGRAMMER

I joined Lucid as a gameplay programmer in January 2016 and in the six(ish) years I’ve been here I’ve worked on several different titles, progressed to a Senior Programmer and seen Lucid grow from a staff of around 35 to nearly 170 employees today.

Although the company has changed a lot in that time, the wonderful thing about Lucid is what hasn’t changed here: how much the company cares about

its employees.

Having worked in the games industry for around 10 years before joining Lucid, I was used to having to chase down salary reviews and promotions, but Lucid has actively supported my career progression; there are clear paths for advancement and it’s normal to see staff being promoted and compensated for their contributions.

Lucid has also been very flexible with changes to my working situation; I recently became a parent, and it’s been very straightforward for me to work around all the necessary appointments and interruptions.

What else? There are lots of interesting projects at any given time, regular training days and fun company events and social activities. But everything good at Lucid is underpinned by just one thing; putting the wellbeing of employees first.

It’s a very nice, secure feeling to know you’re being cared for by your employer, I recommend it!

Now Hiring! Just some of the many roles open at Lucid

Principal Character Artist

Liverpool or Remote

Lucid Games is looking for highly talented 3D Character Artists in order to create interesting, diverse human characters and to help establish benchmarks & workflows for in-game

character models.

UI Programmer

Liverpool or Remote

Lucid games is looking for enthusiastic and talented programmers with a love of UI to join their team. You will be working directly with their UI Programmers and Artists to implement UI systems and features.

Technical Artist

Liverpool or Remote

The Tech Art team is growing at Lucid and they are looking for passionate Artists, they have an extremely talented team where people can grow and find their strengths. The candidate will be working with the art and programming teams to develop and maintain asset pipelines for an exciting new IP

Level Designer

Liverpool or Remote

Lucid Games is looking for people to join their Level Design team and assist them in developing a brand new title. You will be working with a multi discipline team in order to create a deep exciting game world.

Senior Technical Animator

Liverpool or remote

As a Technical Animator the candidate will collaborate with the animation, art, design and programming teams at Lucid. They will be tasked with finding progressive techniques and processes to animation solutions and issues with models, characters and vehicle movement.

As well as being able to work with some of the most talented people in the UK game industry, Lucid Games also offer:

• Remote and flexible working

• Private Healthcare

• Pension (up to 10%)

• Profit bonus & company shares

• Enhanced Parental leave and many more…

