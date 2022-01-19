DEVELOP/JOBS: nDreams – “nDreams makes world leading games, however, the studio is so much more than that.”

This content was created in association with nDreams as part of DEVELOP/JOBS.

nDreams pivoted to VR development in 2013. Since then, it has built award winning experiences for a range of headsets, helping to drive the growth of home-based VR with innovative and memorable experiences across a spectrum of different genres.

Phantom: Covert Ops, its #1 bestselling stealth-action game, reimagined movement mechanics, receiving the Best of E3 award and defining what a premium, long form VR game could be. Its recent PlayStation VR exclusive, Fracked, delivered a trailblazing, high-paced action shooter that was applauded by critics and players for the execution of its locomotion and cover system, providing “a bite-sized chunk of VR perfection” (Eurogamer). Not to mention, flexing its muscles with well-known IP, including with Ubisoft on the creation of Far Cry VR.

Having expanded to a second fully remote studio, nDreams is going from strength-to-strength to match the demand for VR experiences. With a growing team, and multiple high-end projects in the works, nDreams launched a third-party publishing initiative, bringing exciting VR projects from smaller external teams to market.

nDreams strives to deliver best-in-class game development coupled with work/life balance. The studio engages in external outreach with Into Games, through the nDreams Academy, to help bridge the gap between education and employment, as well as internally ensuring individuals are on a personal development plan with training opportunities for career progression. It is the perfect place to innovate, and learn, together.

Location(s): Farnborough, Flexi-remote, Fully Remote

Team size: 110+

Key projects and hiring areas: Working on multiple unannounced projects across a variety of headsets, based on both new and existing IP.

Recruitment contact: Suzie Cook, Internal Recruiter, enquiries@ndreams.com, +44 (0)1252 546082, @suziecookVR

FROM THE TEAM: MARKUS HOELL, PRINCIPAL PROGRAMMER, FARNBOROUGH, UK

I began my nDreams career as a Graphics Engineer, and the excitement for my job and the studio has been there since day one. My current role as Principal Programmer is very interesting as it overlaps with both our code and art teams. The position has many layers. Parts of my responsibilities involve researching new approaches and technology, planning implementations, performance optimisations, general improvements with regards to our graphics, as well as risk management and guidance for our art direction. Computer graphics and VR are both rapidly evolving together, with new hardware and algorithms to be explored continuously. It is incredible to be part of this.

nDreams makes world leading games, however, the studio is so much more than that. Everyone is incredibly friendly, open, helpful and communicative, as well as respectful to each other. Working for nDreams feels like working with friends, who are all passionate about video games and VR. We want to push the boundaries of VR experiences, while having an absolute blast together doing so.

FROM THE TEAM: KAT PARKER, BRAND MANAGER, PUBLISHING TEAM

My role sits within the publishing team, working on both nDreams first party games and third-party titles from external developers. I’ve just finished working on the campaign for the PlayStation VR title Fracked, and I’m now leading on Little Cities for Quest.

Having recently side-stepped into the VR sector within gaming, it’s a really unique experience to work within a vibrant and growing area of the industry which is evolving at such a rapid pace. It’s inspiring to work within a studio which aims to push the limits of VR, as well as being able to be extremely innovative with what we do.

What impresses me the most is the huge effort that nDreams put into the personal development of their own staff, which is something I’ve not experienced to this level before. They invest in their talent to help them grow and succeed whether that be in project management to actual qualifications. It feels really empowering to be part of a culture that wants to better their talent from within.

Now Hiring! Just some of the many roles open at nDreams

Infrastructure Engineer

Farnborough, UK or Hybrid

We are actively searching for an Infrastructure Engineer to be a key contributor, responsible for the technical delivery of a targeted product or key subsystem within a larger one.

Senior Gameplay Designer

Farnborough, UK or Hybrid

We are looking for a Senior Gameplay Designer, preferably with an interest in AI design. You’ll collaborate closely with our development teams to develop world class VR games and experiences.

Art Director

Farnborough, UK or Hybrid

Work alongside the Game Director to deliver an artistic vision for our industry-leading VR games. Being able to communicate a well-conceived vision and give clear direction is essential.

Senior Level Designer

Farnborough, UK or Hybrid

Able to deliver exceptional levels for our games that support the Game Director’s vision. From early concept and white box all the way through to the final product.

Technical Artist

Orbital – Remote

Help guide the art team with technical insight and work collaboratively across the project to ensure the best possible ideas are optimal, professionally presented and realised in-game.

Gameplay Programmer

Orbital – Remote

This is an opportunity to be at the heart of a new team right from the start. You’ll be prototyping immersive mechanics that form the heart of our upcoming project.

Senior Artist

Orbital – Remote

We’re looking for an artist who is an expert in art creation and level implementation. You should have significant knowledge in games art and will become the go-to person for certain areas of development.

